ask vtwonenWe all have things lying around. Enough storage space is handy. But not everyone has a large living room or fancy a huge closet in the middle of the room. In short, smart storage, how do you do that? We ask Fietje Bruijn, stylist at vtwonen.

“It looks very restless to have those troops in sight. We already have such busy lives, then you want your home to feel peaceful”, Fietje begins. “It’s not good for your interior either. The beautiful things look best when they are given a little more space. The other stuff is just noise.”

Will it not become a kind of showroom?

"If you put everything away, yes. You want to ensure that you retain the individuality and personality of your interior. Those things that make your house your house, you leave them in plain sight. If you really like beautiful plates, you can hang them on the wall or display them in a beautiful display cabinet. And think of souvenirs from beautiful trips, plants, photo frames… If you put away the unimportant things, the beautiful things come into their own better."

What do you do with children’s toys?

“That is a thorn in the side for many people. It is often intense in shape and color, it makes noise… There may be some lying around, but it is nice if you can dose the amount in any case. This is possible with a beautiful cupboard, baskets or, for example, boxes on wheels that you can easily drive away to a corner. It is of course important that the children can easily access it themselves.

Look, there are also people who say: go play upstairs, then we won’t have those toys everywhere in the living room. But then I think, aren’t they part of the family too? Those toys make it lively.”

Large closet, baskets, chests… Not everyone has room for that. Are there other solutions?

"You can create storage space anywhere, especially in places you might not think of. Take a good look around your house, where is the empty space? In the hall, for example, there is often space that we do nothing with. You might be able to build a built-in wardrobe under the stairs.

Also such a good one is a narrow wall with a door in it. You soon think, I can’t do anything with that. But you can very well build a cupboard around that, it will then become a kind of gate around that door.

Or go up to date! A high cabinet up to the ceiling, you can store a lot in it. And vice versa also very low: think of drawers in the coffee table or bins under the sofa… There are so many of those places that you don’t easily think of.”





,,Or think of the space for the radiators. You soon think, that heat has to get out, I can't do anything with that. But it is possible! Recently, in a makeover, I built a long, low cupboard under a window for the radiators. You must then ensure that the cabinet stands on legs and that there are slots in the top, so that the heat can escape. You kill two birds with one stone: a large cupboard and a deep window sill on which you can sit or store plants."

So think big, huh?

,,Yes, a large storage unit looks calmer than many small ones. If you put all those messes in trays and baskets, they will remain all kinds of loose, small things. That is still a lot and restless. You have to cluster, put a lot of things together under lock and key. You can, even if you live small. Be creative† There’s more space than you think.”