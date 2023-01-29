A smart comment under this video states that it might be easier to get the wind down to the valley instead of putting the wind turbine on the mountain. The video below from a few years ago shows how a wind turbine blade is maneuvered through twenty turns – that is, times three. Then a windmill at sea might be simpler after all.

The trick is that the blade is not attached to the trailer at the front and rear. A trailer 70 meters long would never be able to climb the mountain pass. The part sticks out quite a bit and swings through the verge and over the abyss, so that the truck (with a few stabs) can make it through the hairpin bends. An army of people is on hand to make sure everything runs smoothly.