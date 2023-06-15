Thursday, June 15, 2023, 08:17



The seat belt is one of the main methods of protection in the event of an accident. Whenever you are going to travel by car you should wear your seat belt so that, in the event of an accident, you suffer as little damage as possible. The seat belt is the most important passive safety element in a vehicle. According to the General Directorate of Traffic, in the event of a traffic accident this element reduces the risk of death by 50% and around 75% of injuries.

For this reason, the DGT recalls that its use has been mandatory by law since 1974 (on the highway) and since 1992 also in urban areas, both in the front and rear seats. Not wearing a seat belt can pose a risk to the occupants of the vehicle and also carries various penalties. The DGT explains six rules to adjust the belt properly and the reasons that justify its use, including the risk of the underwater effect.

Nowadays, many need their car to transport themselves, so it is essential to wear a seat belt. Those women who are pregnant must use this element correctly, since, according to the DGT, traffic accidents could cause the interruption of between 200 to 700 pregnancies a year during pregnancy. For this reason, it is necessary to remember that the use of a seat belt is also mandatory during pregnancy, because it is the most important element when traveling by car.

The DGT explains how a seat belt should be correctly adjusted when you are pregnant so that this element, in the event of an accident, saves the life of the mother and the fetus.

How should a pregnant woman wear a seatbelt?



Pregnant women should wear their seatbelts in all vehicle seats following some very easy rules:

1. Lower band. The lower band should be below the abdomen, adjusting as much as possible to the bony part of the hips; never above the abdomen.

2. Diagonal band. This band should be placed over the shoulder, without touching the neck, between the breasts, without leaning on any of them and surrounding the abdomen.

3. No play. None of the seat belt straps should have slack.