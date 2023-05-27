Saturday, May 27, 2023, 11:36



To stay healthy you have to eat a balanced diet and practice sports regularly. For those who are starting to exercise for the first time, it can be difficult to get used to a routine and a series of sports. What even those who have been playing sports for years may not have known is that if you have long hair you shouldn’t wear your hair in a ponytail for exercise.

It may seem surprising to you, since this hairstyle is the one you will see most often if you go to the gym, but the truth is that it is not recommended when you are going to do some physical activity. Especially when it comes to sports that involve sudden movements. Wearing your hair loose when you go for a run can affect the roots of your hair.

Why you shouldn’t make a ponytail



It is true that when you do sports you get hot and sweaty and hair can be more of a nuisance than anything else. The best example is the sports bra, you use this garment to support your chest when you practice sports so that the skin remains stable and does not get damaged when running or jumping.

Something similar happens with your hair when you exercise. If you let your hair hang in a ponytail, the roots of your hair will be affected with each pull. Gravity pulls the hair down and it oscillates back and forth with each stroke. The longer and heavier the hair, the stronger and more negative the damage will be.

How you should wear your hair to exercise



If the root of your hair is damaged by poor care, it is more difficult for it to recover. The consequences can be many and include permanent hair loss or scalp infections. Therefore, you should start trying other hairstyles that will be very comfortable for sports and will not damage your scalp.

– The ballerina bow is one of the most complete options, since compared to other types of bows it can withstand even the most demanding sports.

– You can twist your hair and hold it to the head with a large clip.

– Another very simple option is to collect your hair in two braids.