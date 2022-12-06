Meteorological phenomena, such as rain, snow or fog, complicate driving and when they occur, extreme precautions must be taken to avoid having an accident. The vehicle itself has security elements to reduce the risk on the road. The windshield wipers help to see and the lights also to be seen by other drivers when visibility is limited. But as for lighting, you have to know when and how it should be used to avoid a fine from the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT).

When should fog lights be used?



Fog is one of the situations on the road that most prevents correct vision. The danger of having an accident increases and even more so if it is at night, which is why you have to turn on the fog lights. But you have to be careful because its use is mandatory, but doing it when it is not appropriate can be a reason for a sanction. These lights are incorporated in the rear of all vehicles because they are mandatory, while the front ones are already included in a large part of the cars. Both work independently. According to Traffic regulations, when the fog is light, the front fog lighting must be used. However, the rear fog lighting is reserved for specific occasions and should only be turned on when the fog is very intense.

As indicated by the General Traffic Regulations “it is mandatory to use the lighting established by regulation when there are weather or environmental conditions that significantly reduce visibility such as fog, heavy rain, snowfall, clouds of smoke or dust or any other similar circumstance”. Failure to comply with this rule is considered a serious offense and the corresponding fine is 200 euros. Therefore, if you turn on the lights when it is not correct, you can be sanctioned by the DGT.

These fog lights can also be used when it rains or snows heavily but not when there is a risk of dazzling, that is, when there is light precipitation. And it is that the momentary loss of vision due to glare can be a very dangerous situation. In the DGT they explain what you should do to reduce its impact on your driving. You must “divert your eyes to the right and down and be guided by the horizontal signage”. They also advise “trying to direct your vision to the less lit area of ​​the road, simultaneously decreasing your speed”