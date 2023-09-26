40 percent of Dutch cyclists do not recognize the crossing gesture of blind and partially sighted people with the white cane. This makes one third of people with visual impairment feel unsafe. What should you do if the white stick goes up in the air in front of you?

The answer is quite clear: road users are always obliged to stop for blind and partially sighted people who want to cross with a white cane. This gives them something that only emergency vehicles with blue lights and sirens have, namely absolute priority when they indicate that they want to cross the street. Unfortunately, in practice it is more difficult, because in four out of ten cases cyclists continue driving in this situation, it turned out Previous research of the Eye Association among 1100 cyclists.

Fast e-bikes

Cyclists, motorists and moped drivers are – in that order – the top 3 when it comes to ignoring the white stick. The Eye Association therefore wants to create understanding among cyclists for the situation in which people with a visual impairment find themselves when they participate in traffic and cross the road. According to the association, things have not become easier due to the arrival of silent and fast e-bikes and the decreasing number of zebra crossings.

Two-thirds of motorists continue driving

Recent research by the police in Austria showed that motorists also sometimes go crazy. A test showed that of 128 vehicles, only 45 stopped for a visually impaired person who wanted to cross. Nearly two-thirds (83 vehicles) continued driving; one driver even while the blind man was already crossing the road.

Fines can amount to 420 euros

According to experts, you can remember it this way: When the white stick is held up on the side of the road, the person raising it is essentially throwing a crosswalk onto the road. Just like at a red light, everyone must stop and let the person cross the street. This also applies if that person has a guide dog with him. If you don't do this, you can fine This varies from 160 euros for cyclists to 290 euros for moped riders and as much as 420 euros for motorists.

Sounding the horn is counterproductive

It is important that you slow down completely and wait until the person has crossed the street before driving away. Some blind people are completely dependent on their hearing and therefore only cross the street when all nearby engine sounds (or the artificial hum of electric cars) are no longer audible. Sounding the horn (for example to signal that they can cross) is counterproductive, and turning off your engine can also be disorienting.