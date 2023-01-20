There are those who use them every day to travel on the subway or bus on their way to work or those who prefer to use them at home while relaxing. Headphones have become an almost essential element of many people’s daily lives. This object that allows us to hear the sound directly inside our ears, isolating it from everything else, is widely used. Like everything, headphones have also evolved. Now there are the wireless ones with which you can forget about cables or much larger headphones for those who work with the computer and need greater concentration or for those who want to isolate themselves and concentrate exclusively on what they are listening to.

They are objects that are used almost daily, so they get dirty easily and protect a large number of bacteria, due to the accumulation of dirt or earwax. So that too much dirt does not accumulate, you should spend a few moments cleaning this object and keeping your headphones clean, since you may be at risk of suffering an infection.

How to clean your headphones



It doesn’t matter if your headphones are wireless or wired, they require special and constant care. To avoid the accumulation of dust and dirt on the grilles, you need a swab, a rag, alcohol and water to do the cleaning on your own.

– You must remove the rubbers of the headphones and the foam that covers the grilles, in case you have those that are usually used with the mobile.

– Place them face down.

– Mix a little soap and water and moisten the dry cloth.

– With soft movements, wipe the cloth over hard surfaces such as cables and helmets.

– Take a dry swab and pass it through the grills to remove excess earwax. You should not moisten the swab because it could damage the inside of the earphone.

– You can also use an old, dry toothbrush to clean the grates and remove any dirt.

– Place the headphones on a dry towel to dry, then you can store them in their case.

The amount of soapy water or alcohol should be small, as excess liquid can damage the headphones.