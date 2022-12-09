If you are going on a trip and you do not have more luggage in the trunk, you can use the roof of the car, especially for large sports equipment such as a surfboard or ski, bicycles or a canoe. Also, this is the best option since if you put more bags in the back seats you can receive a fine. Placing loose objects in the back is dangerous, as indicated by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), due to the so-called elephant effect.

In these trips to reach the holiday destination and in many cases to a second residence, many suitcases are needed. For this reason, it is common to use the roof rack of the vehicle. However, to load the roof, a regulation regarding its dimensions must also be complied with. Failure to comply can lead to a fine from the DGT of 500 euros and a loss of 4 points from the card. And it is that carrying the load incorrectly can be dangerous on the road. It is crucial to comply with security measures because otherwise all passengers travel in the car “you will be exposed to serious injuries, even fatal, if an incident occurs.”

How to place cargo on the roof



Before placing the load on the roof, it is important that you enable an approved roof rack in this part if your car does not have it installed. These two bars help to secure all the luggage throughout the journey. So that your safety and that of the rest are not at risk, a chest is recommended, in addition to the roof rack, to put the suitcases that do not fit in the trunk. All packages must be properly secured with ropes to avoid an accident.

This regulation is included in Royal Decree 1428/2003. Thus, it is indicated that the load causes the vehicle to lose stability or debris such as dust that makes it difficult to see while driving. Neither can it cover the lights or elements such as the license plate. The luggage of vehicles that are not used exclusively for transportation cannot protrude more than 15% from the rear when it cannot be divided and 10% when it can be.