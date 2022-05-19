Cleaning tip of the weekThe house could use a major overhaul once in a while. Cleaning expert Marja Middeldorp therefore helps to solve everyday problems. This week: removing paint splatters and stains.

“So many people, so many do-it-yourselfers”, muses Marja when she is asked how big the problem of paint splatter is. ,, Wallpapering or painting is more difficult than you think and I recently found out myself. It was as if a shower of paint came over me when I started working on the ceiling.”

In the context of 'prevention is better than cure', Marja received some tips from a painter friend. ,,I say 'don't moisten' with all my cleaning tips, but the paint roller should be soaking wet from the paint, because then it splashes the least. Another good tip is that you first put the stick through a cardboard plate, so that a lot of splashes are already stopped. It might look a bit crazy with a flying saucer over your head, but it works. Oh, and of course tape everything well with masking tape."

Ammonia or turpentine

The water-based paint that you use for the ceiling and the wall is easy to remove with ammonia, advises Marja. “Get a cotton ball, dip it in a small dish of ammonia and place that cotton ball on the stain or on the splashes. Then you can just brush it off. It doesn’t matter the material, the trick works just as well on laminate as it does on carpet. The ammonia quickly gets rid of it.”





,,Ammonia is also a good means to degrease before painting. If you are going to paint the wooden doors, first put a dash of ammonia in a bucket with lukewarm water. Dip a cloth in the water and degrease the door with it. When it's dry, grab a paint brush and paint a few random stripes on the door first. Only then do you start working with the roller. Those streaks give better paint coverage and smoother painting – don't ask me how, but it is!"

Turpentine is a better cleaning agent for paint or varnish for wood. “But you really shouldn’t let that dry up. Be quick and turpentine is enough to remove splashes from the window or window sill. Take another cotton ball, kitchen paper or cloth and dip it in the white spirit. Doesn’t it go away because it’s already withdrawn? Then I’m afraid you’re out of luck. Painting is precision work and it is not for nothing that it is a profession, there are no super tips for that. If you’re quick, dab and don’t scrub!”

old clothes

"Painters don't wear suits for nothing. Even if you are going to paint yourself, I recommend wearing old clothes, because removing paint from the clothes is usually not possible. You can of course try by throwing the clothes in the wash, but usually with no desired result. It says again: go well prepared, get the ammonia and turpentine at home and after the painting job feel free to have an ice cream, because you can mess on these clothes!"

Do you want to ask Marja Middeldorp a question? Send an e-mail to this address (wonen@dpgmedia.nl) with your name.