It is similar to the flu, but can be fatal if left untreated: streptococcal toxic shock syndrome is currently spreading in Japan.

Tokyo – There are increasing reports of a dangerous bacterial infection in Japan. More than 400 cases of streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS) have been recorded in Japan this year. Certain symptoms indicate this rare but life-threatening disease.

Streptococcal toxic shock syndrome in Japan: These symptoms may occur

The infection is caused by exotoxins from A streptococci, i.e. toxins secreted by the bacteria. Streptococci often affect the mucous membranes. They can cause various diseases such as scarlet fever, tonsillitis or soft tissue inflammation.

Viral infections, surgical interventions or diabetes promote the occurrence of toxic shock syndrome, informed the medical manual MSD manual. This is specifically a complication of a streptococcal infection. But what warning signs can you identify this?

If the streptococci have infected a wound, necrosis can form. This means: tissue dies. According to the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun is therefore also referred to as “flesh-eating bacteria”. If the exotoxins enter the bloodstream, a sudden, severe feeling of illness usually sets in – similar to the flu. There is a risk of circulatory shock. You can identify STSS using these symptoms, among others:

High fever

Drop in blood pressure

Rashes

desquamation of the skin

Diarrhea

Vomit

lethargy

Shortness of breath

Deadly infection spreads in Japan: who is particularly affected

Loud MSD manual Short-term loss of consciousness and blood clots are also possible. Not everyone leads, though Streptococcal infection about the STSS, said epidemiologist Timo Ulrichs Focus. However, if this happens, the infection can lead to multi-organ failure and thus death within a few hours if left untreated.

Older people and menstruating women who have already had contact with the bacteria and use, among other things, tampons, menstrual cups or diaphragms are particularly affected. This makes it easier for bacteria to enter the bloodstream through the use of tampons. The pathogens are transmitted through droplet or smear infection. How Asahi Shimbun reported that the mortality rate is 30 percent. There has been an increase in deaths among people under 50 in Japan.

“The shock syndrome caused by a toxin produced by streptococci can be more or less pronounced, depending on how strongly the immune system reacts to such a superantigen. The typical shock reactions can be more severe in younger people,” says Ulrichs. According to this, younger people are not more susceptible to infection, but “possibly to the effects of shock syndrome”.

Cause of spread in Japan still unclear: “Also follow developments in Germany”

Patients with suspected STSS should be treated immediately in intensive care, informed MSD manual. Treatment usually involves administering antibiotics and regularly rinsing wounds. Why the syndrome is currently spreading in Japan remains to be investigated. “We should also closely monitor the epidemiological developments in Germany. And also check microbiologically which streptococci exactly are involved,” says the epidemiologist. Recently, the number of respiratory diseases in China has increased alarmingly.