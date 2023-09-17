We doubt whether just a few photos of the new parts on this BMW M3 will attract as much attention as these photos from Sterckenn.

You just have to dare to release a relatively simple set of upgrades for the BMW M3 (G80). That is not the least populated market. Distinction is important, while you also don’t want to do too much. The M3 is already a somewhat difficult car in terms of design and even BMW’s own M Performance Parts are already quite over the top.

Presentation

If you manage to attract attention enough that we at Autoblog still pay attention to it, then they are either brilliant upgrades or they are a good presentation. We can already reveal: the parts of Sterckenn that the article is about are fairly straightforward. We especially thought the presentation was epic.

Surfboard

Sterckenn uses the BMW M3 and their parts as the coolest way to transport your surfboard. With a set of roof racks, a surfboard with Sterckenn on it fits on the roof. That’s cool to see, but the extra bonus of a beautiful lady certainly helps too. Presentation: great!

BMW M3 upgrades from Sterckenn

Anyway, that was Sterckenn’s way of attracting attention. Now for the part that needed to be drawn attention to. These are the parts you get for the BMW M3. So it’s all remained pretty subtle. It is an aerodynamic set for all around. At the front you get a splitter, at the back you get two extra lips on either side of the diffuser and on the side you get new skirts. That’s actually it. The gold rims look good on the M3, but they are also purely for promotion.

Subtle

So it sounds like a lot of fanfare for relatively little, but that was exactly Sterckenn’s goal. The company did not want to add all unnecessary frills to the car just to be different. The aim was to add a few subtle accents, according to Sterckenn, to emphasize the car’s strengths. It must be said: the result is indeed quite chic. What would also not be out of place is removing the original rear lip spoiler.

Thanks to 3D scans and precision work, the parts of the BMW M3 should fit like a glove. Of course everything is made of carbon fiber. You can order the set for the BMW M3 from now on.

