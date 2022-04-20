There does not have to be a traumatic experience behind it, sometimes the person has seen it or that fear has been transmitted to them since they were children.
Being thrown into the pool to remove your fear of water will only aggravate the phobia. Shock therapy, in this, does not work. “The shock of being thrown into the water can make you panic. If that happens, muscle tone increases and stiffness occurs, especially in adults. That is why I am in favor of
#overcome #fear #water #thrown #pool #work
Leave a Reply