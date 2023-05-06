No, you don’t see double: the Acura NSX has been given a practical extra to survive a road trip.

Supercars by definition have a disadvantage. Except for a few, you don’t have to expect anything in the practical field. To get the best aerodynamic shape you often have a small slot for one or two suitcases, a cramped cabin and poor all-round visibility.

Supercar for a road trip

Taking a big road trip with a supercar is therefore difficult, from a comfort point of view. Most people who do it for a media outlet often have a film crew with them in a practical car. In any case, a second car is often a nice addition. So taking a road trip in an Acura NSX is hard. Or not?

One Lap of America

Acura, the well-known American luxury brand owned by Honda, is going to give it a try. They will participate in an NSX Type S One Lap of America. It used to be a long-distance race across the US, now it’s more like a long road trip where cars can be pushed to their limits on a circuit. As mentioned, driving long distances is not what the NSX Type S is made for, so the car has been given a special accessory.

One and a half NSX

And half an NSX to tow! Acura outfitted their NSX Type S with the back of another NSX. This fits on a purpose-built tow bar of the NSX that has to do the road trip. Of course, the trailer has no engine, it is designed to have luggage and spare parts or spare tires at hand. And of course it looks cool.

Unnecessary?

The latter is important, because the Acura NSX is not alone during One Lap of America. Acura also takes a TLX Type S, their sporty sedan. A car that can also provide practical convenience, so that makes the trailer for the NSX a bit useless. But as said, the eye also wants something and the eye gets a cool Acura NSX. Thank you!

One Lap of America starts on May 6 and takes about eight days to complete. It is especially a nice publicity stunt for Acura to participate in such a rally, because the competition aspect on the public road should no longer count. The NSX with trailer must last about 5,000 kilometers.

