Open-air fish markets because the product will always be frozen, eyelashes hard from the ice, and multiple layers of heavy clothing is what you can see in the city of Yakutsk, located in the eastern Siberian region, the coldest in the world .

The month of January, the coldest of the year, has been particularly cold compared to previous seasons. Despite the extreme low temperatures, the little more than 310,000 inhabitants are already used to life in the city below extreme zero.

The secret to surviving the -50 degrees Celsius that have been recorded in recent weeks is in the multiple layers of clothing, according to one of the inhabitants of the city. “Either you adapt and dress accordingly or you suffer,” the citizen sheltered in what he describes as layers of lettuce for the cold, told CNN.

Summer is not about green pastures, trips to the beach, swimming pools and sitting in front of the fan. The highest temperatures in the months of July, the hottest season in Yakutsk, they only reach 19 degrees Celsius.

It is common to find houses, streets, squares, churches, businesses and monuments covered in snow throughout the year.

In addition to being the coldest city in the world, It is also the region with the greatest temperature variation.

The average for January is -41 degrees and that for July is 18 degrees, so the annual oscillation is on average 59, one of the highest on the planet.

Despite the extreme temperatures, Yakutsk is the most populated city in the region and also an important engine for the economy.

Its multiple mining company offices, including those of ALROSA, contribute to Yakutia’s diamond mines that produce 20% of the world trade in this resource.

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

