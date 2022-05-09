Alloy wheels largely determine the appearance of your car. However, they also suffer from dirt from the road, dust from the brakes and, for example, a touch of a curb. How do you keep the wheels clean and nice? These are the best tips.

Let’s start with a general tip: the best way to clean alloy wheels is to remove the worst dirt with warm water first. So when you wash your car, you give it the right attention that way. It is tempting to quickly use a pressure washer, but the force of the water can cause additional damage. So it is better and safer for the alloy to use a soft sponge to remove stubborn and hard to reach dirt.

Also sensible: completely clean the wheels one by one. If you go through the different phases of cleaning on all wheels ‘simultaneously’, it will be at the expense of the attention you pay to each wheel separately and the result will be less good in the end. In addition, the dirt can dry up again in between. In addition to these two basic principles, AutoWeek a few more good tips:

Beware of aggressive products

A good wheel cleaner is a useful tool. But make sure that you actually choose a product that is suitable for rims. Otherwise you run the risk of damaging them. Pay particular attention to the acidity of the cleaner: if your rims are aluminum, polished or anodized, a product that is too acidic can leave indelible marks. When in doubt, use a neutral pH (around 7), which may be less effective, but it will keep your wheels nicer in the long run.

Use enough of the good product

Once found the right product? Then it is good not to be too frugal with it. Spread it over the wheels in a generous amount: the cleaner should cover all parts of the rim, even the least accessible. Do not forget to check whether the agent is also present behind the spokes and around the valve. It is also important that you use the product in a washing place; Although there are many products that are not harmful to the environment, washing in a special washing area prevents polluted water from entering the soil.



Choose the right brush

To be effective, a special wheel rim brush is ideal. There are many shapes and materials: the best is a brush with a narrow head, which you can use to get into the smallest corners. Plastic bristles are easier to handle when the brush is full of water. The handle must be rigid and dimensionally stable, otherwise it will bend under pressure. You can also get your alloy wheels nice and clean with a sponge, but that is less effective and requires more fiddling in the small corners.



Scratches on the rim

If there is a scratch on your rims, you can fix it by sanding down and repainting the damaged area. Make sure you degrease the different layers well and let the paint dry well, otherwise the new layer may come off quickly. You can also have this done by a repair specialist; it can often even mix the exact color for you.

Dirt and brake dust

Accumulating dirt on your rims can cause rust. This dirt can be anything from mud to road salt. But also when braking a lot of dust is released. This brake dust can adhere to the surface of the rim and form rust. New brake pads generally generate less dirt. As so often, prevention is the best resort: make it a habit to clean your wheels once a week. Then they not only look good, but you can also see any damage or changes sooner. This way you can fix them before repair or maintenance becomes really expensive.



Rinsing is important

After the dirt has been thoroughly soaked, it is important to rinse your wheels well and thoroughly. For this it is ideal to have access to a jet of water, but be careful with a pressure washer. It is necessary to rinse each wheel thoroughly to remove brake dust and rim cleaner. Take your time and make sure you don’t miss any corners. If necessary, use a microfibre cloth to wipe; also do this thoroughly.



Protect with wax

Not only the paint of the body of a car benefits from a good cleaning, the wheels are also happy. By applying a protective wax layer to your wheels, the brake dust can adhere less well to the metal and they are easier to clean. There are different products (in spray form, in the form of wax, or even a ceramic protective layer). Always use a pH neutral product.

curbs

Once your wheels are nice and clean, you want to keep them that way. Also keep that in mind when driving! Curbs are really the biggest cause of damage. When parallel parking or if there is a higher sidewalk than you are used to, you take a curb with you before you know it and there is a scratch or dent in your rim. Unfortunately, every driver has to deal with it at some point, except by driving more carefully and staying away from curbs. Do you have to climb a curb? Then make sure that the tire rolls on it over the full width and let your car go up and down quietly. A damaged rim flange can now also be repaired by specialists, but that will quickly cost you a hundred euros per wheel.







