A worker from the Tax Agency Office attends to a man in June. Europa Press

The income campaign will officially begin on April 7 and will last until June 30, but the Tax Agency (AEAT) has already given taxpayers the possibility to consult their tax data. In addition, it has published two informative notes on Wednesday about the doubts that may arise about an exercise, that of 2020, marked by the pandemic. Specifically, on how to pay taxes if the taxpayer has been a beneficiary of the minimum vital income (IMV) or if he is one of the 3.5 million people who have received benefits from the Public Employment Service (SEPE) in 2020 for being subject to a file of temporary employment regulation (ERTE). In this second case, it also clarifies how to proceed if improper payments have been received by the Administration and if the error has not already been corrected by the SEPE.

ERTE benefits are income from work subject to personal income tax, and the number of workers who received this benefit throughout 2020 soared due to the crisis caused by the pandemic. The Agency recalls that two specific cases may arise for these taxpayers when filing the income tax return.

The first of them refers to the existence of two payers (the employer and the SEPE), which requires filing the declaration even if less than 22,000 euros have been received. This is because the regulation establishes that only taxpayers with work income higher than that amount are required to file the personal income tax return, as long as they come from a single payer. When there are two or more employers, the threshold drops to 14,000 euros if the amount received by the second and other payers exceeds 1,500 euros. The AEAT estimates that in 2020 there were about 327,000 taxpayers in this situation.

Doubts may arise because the withholdings that are made in advance throughout the year only anticipate what the taxpayer has to pay to the treasury, regardless of whether when the return is presented, accounts are adjusted and finally the result may be to enter or to return . The point is that the SEPE is not obliged to make the withholdings when the amounts are less than 14,000 euros, and therefore the statement will be paid if the withholdings do not correspond to what would result from adding all the income from work.

More complex is the case in which there have been possible errors in the payment of the benefit by the SEPE, a circumstance that has occurred due to the avalanche of files and that has caused some taxpayers to have received more than they should. In this case, the Agency reminds that it will be different if the error has already been notified or the Administration has already completed the reimbursement of the overpaid or if, on the contrary, the procedure to correct it has not yet started.

The difference is not less. In the first case, the Agency will be able to know the correct amount that is subject to taxation and from this the result of the declaration will be calculated. If the taxpayer agrees with the amounts to be reimbursed, they can transfer that information to the Renta Web and file their return normally. On the contrary, if the SEPE has not communicated the undue payment, the section corresponding to the amounts unduly received will appear on the Agency’s Web Rent, but not the specific amount. From this point on, two possibilities open up: if the taxpayer knows the amount to be returned, he can reduce the income to be declared; If you do not know the amount, the Agency recommends consulting the SEPE or waiting for the notification from the administration. Alternatively, the declaration may be submitted and, a posteriori, request a rectification to the tax administration to recover the overpaid in personal income tax.

In any case, the agency will send informational letters to ERTE recipients who did not file the return in 2020 and will reinforce personalized assistance to facilitate the preparation of the return and solve doubts.

Minimum vital income

In the case of the nearly 460,000 beneficiaries of the IMV, the Tax Agency recalls that in any case they must present the income statement for the year 2020, regardless of the amounts received, although it emphasizes that the minimum income is exempt and that in In the vast majority of cases, the return will not be to be entered or to be returned. In it, however, the amounts received that exceed 11,279.39 euros (1.5 times the Public Indicator of Multiple Effects Income, Iprem) will have to be declared as income from work if this amount is exceeded by adding the IMV to other aid that is received, such as insertion income. “You only have to declare, and pay, for that excess,” says the Tax Agency.

In the case of beneficiaries with minor children, the Tax Agency recommends filing a joint return of all members if the parents are married; if they are not, that one file the joint return with the children and the other, an individual return.

The agency adds that problems can arise from the very fact of filing the income tax return for those beneficiaries who are new taxpayers. For this reason, Renta Web has designed so that these taxpayers can confirm the draft. In the tax data, the proportional part of the IMV that corresponds to each member will appear, and the taxpayer will only have to dump the information and confirm it. It may proceed in the same way when the amount exceeds the exempt amount.

Also in this case, the Agency will send informative letters with instructions to obtain the reference number with which to present the declaration and will reinforce the personalized assistance, by telephone or in person to prepare the declarations.