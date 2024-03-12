Just about everyone finds networking boring or scary. And no one, apart from Henk van Sales, attends Friday afternoon drinks anymore. That is problematic. Because without drinks you will not get important information, good contacts, and you will never learn whether your job is right for you at all.

In this episode, career expert Japke-d explains. Bouma how to make (networking) work drinks fun again, what successful networking entails and how to approach scary but important people. Remember: you can't do it wrong. And as Japke's mother always said: just go there, it will probably be much more fun than you think. Or not. Save the drink!

Presentation: Japke-d. Bouma and Peter Leijten Production, editing and editing: Jeanne Geerken Music: Nozem Audio Illustration: Tijmen Snelderwaard