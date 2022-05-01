Our brain runs at full speed every day because of all the impressions around us. But it already filters out a lot of information that we don’t need, says professor of neuropsychology Erik Scherder. “Everything you see, feel and hear enters your brain stem. That’s where the filtering of the information begins. That continues in the cerebral cortex.” If the brain didn’t do that, we all received too many stimuli. Yet many people quickly feel overstimulated.