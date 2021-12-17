ask vtwonenThe black kitchen is still not out of fashion, white kitchens still shine in every showroom and if another color becomes dominant, it is gray. Tanja Saarberg, formula manager of vtwonen, has tips for giving a kitchen your own twist.
“When you put together a kitchen, you have to look at the taste of the living room”, Tanja begins. “Most people view the kitchen as a separate kitchen. That’s a shame, because if you make good choices, it really is part of your living room and feels like a whole. If you want to make a kitchen more personal, it is important to add elements that are not standard. That goes beyond accessories.”
So what can you think about?
“Suppose you have an industrial style at home, then you may lean towards a black kitchen. But add an old workbench, or an industrial chest of drawers. Look beyond the kitchen store and try to make a nice mix between old and new elements. It’s probably harder to get it done if you don’t go off the beaten track, but it does bring something personal.”
Could your kitchen use a makeover? Then you really don’t have to completely demolish your old kitchen for a new one. look at the tips from vtwonen for refurbishing your old kitchen.
How do you do that then? Where do you start?
“First of all, you look at where you would like to have the unique element in the kitchen. What do you see from the living room? Where would the element come out best? Perhaps a cupboard against the wall will suffice. If you want a large, old wooden chest of drawers to become part of your kitchen island, you first look for suitable chests of drawers and take the dimensions of the rest of the kitchen into account. You look for chests of drawers that are about the same height as a regular kitchen cabinet. Before you buy it, look for a kitchen store that is willing to think along with you. The element you add then becomes the starting point for the design. Of course, that is also possible with a classic cabinet or an old chalkboard.”
What about wallpapering or tiling the kitchen?
My advice: look at the wall in the kitchen as if it were a wall in the living room. Which color suits this wall? Do I use a shelf to put things on or hang a painting? Or am I going to wallpaper or tile? Not many people think about that yet, but it is very cool.”
What else can you think about? You soon end up with accessories.
“With lamps you can add a lot of personality. In fact, you can hang any lamp in the kitchen that you like. Smaller elements can also do a lot with the atmosphere, such as handles. Get rid of the old ones and search specialty shops for trimmings or just the hardware store for a material you like. In any case, it is the mix of different materials that makes interior exciting. Have you found a fantastic kitchen, but are you still missing the sparkle, look further. Mix and match. It can also be sanded a bit to make it exciting.”
Watch the videos below for more home inspiration.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
#give #kitchen #personality #kitchen #shop
Leave a Reply