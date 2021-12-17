How do you do that then? Where do you start?

“First of all, you look at where you would like to have the unique element in the kitchen. What do you see from the living room? Where would the element come out best? Perhaps a cupboard against the wall will suffice. If you want a large, old wooden chest of drawers to become part of your kitchen island, you first look for suitable chests of drawers and take the dimensions of the rest of the kitchen into account. You look for chests of drawers that are about the same height as a regular kitchen cabinet. Before you buy it, look for a kitchen store that is willing to think along with you. The element you add then becomes the starting point for the design. Of course, that is also possible with a classic cabinet or an old chalkboard.”