Reversing mileage on used cars is still a major problem. But you can also read from things other than the odometer whether the distance driven is realistic. The editors of car week has listed a few tips.

Messing with the mileage is punishable in the Netherlands. The fine can be up to 10,000 euros. Rolling back the odometer can nevertheless be very lucrative for a seller. People often shy away from a car that has ‘walked a lot’. So you can ask more for a car with fewer miles.

Autoweek license plate check

When looking for a used car, make sure the mileage is correct. You can often check this by looking at the maintenance booklet of the car. Are the turns listed correctly? Do the odometer readings match the number you see on the dashboard? Consulting the National Auto Pas register is also useful. The mileage is passed on every time you visit a garage and if you want to buy a used car, you can easily request the data, for example with the AutoWeek license plate check. See also Vladimir Putin announced the liberalization of the entry of labor into Russia

In Belgium, the mileage of a used car is tracked via Car Pass. This must be legally handed over to the buyer by the seller. The purchase of the car cannot continue without this pass. This Car Pass shows the correct mileage of the car. You run a greater risk of a rolled back odometer with a car that has been imported, especially from Germany, for example. There, one in ten cars would have a rolled back odometer. Moreover, research by the ADAC showed that the mileage can also be changed relatively easily on a large number of newer cars.

The brake pedal

Another way to find out if the mileage is approximately correct is to check the wear of the brake pedal. The brake pedal wears steadily, but the rubber is rarely replaced in practice. After 100,000 kilometers you can see that the pedal has been used. And at 300,000 kilometers it is as good as worn out. So a car with 150,000 kilometers on the counter that has a worn brake pedal, you have to check extra. Other things that show you if a car has driven a lot of miles are the driver’s seat and steering wheel. If the leather or textile upholstery is heavily worn, you can rest assured that the car has been running a lot. See also In manifesto, US gunman criticizes Brazil’s “diversity”

Another thing that could indicate that the car is not as fresh and fruity is slack in the car door hinge, especially on the driver’s side. A low mileage is probably not the right one. After all, worn upholstery and a steering wheel can still be replaced fairly easily, but that is more difficult with a door hinge.

The odometer itself

You can also take a closer look at the odometer itself. For an analog counter, the first step is to check the alignment of the numbers. If they are shifted, it means that the meter has been manually disassembled. Some “rewinders” use specific equipment to disconnect the meter while driving to fool prospective buyers. The digital counters can be changed via the OBD socket of the car with a special device. When in doubt, you can always purchase approval have it carried out. Then you have a good overview of the condition of the car you have in mind. See also Pope Benedict XVI acknowledges that he attended a meeting about a priest accused of abuse

Watch our automotive and mobility videos below:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.