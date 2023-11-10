Character

Psychologist and bestselling author Adam Grant wrote a new book: Hidden Potential. The main idea: it is not about what a person is doing now, but about what someone can learn. We should pay more attention to this as managers, educators and teachers.

A central concept in the book is character. Grant approaches character as a set of skills. Skills that allow you to overcome your personality – the natural tendencies in your thinking, feeling and acting – if it hinders you from what you value. Example: You may have a natural urge to postpone difficult tasks. But there are skills that will help you take action regardless. Such character skills have more impact on your future than knowledge, says Grant.

Essential skills

An essential character skill is being able to tolerate discomfort. Anyone who learns and grows, by definition, moves outside their comfort zone. According to Grant, it helps to see discomfort as a sign that you are developing.

Learning is also a matter of daring and doing: trying things, making mistakes, continuing anyway, making more mistakes and improving step by step. We often associate this with young people, but adults can also develop the character skills that come with this. Grant cites an experiment conducted among 1,500 entrepreneurs between the ages of thirty and sixty. With the help of training, the participants appeared to be perfectly able to acquire new character skills.

Making learning motivating

How do you develop character skills? Grant gets his techniques from education. That’s what he advocates scaffolding. The literal meaning of that term is: erecting scaffolding, such as when building a house. Scaffolding means that you provide tailor-made support to an individual. You look at where someone is now and what they need to move forward. In this way you help the other person to experience progress and stay motivated for the learning process.

This can also be done in the workplace. For example, you can specifically ask your colleagues what you need to do to improve. Don’t ask for feedback, says Grant, you’ll look back. Ask for advice that will help you make progress. Feedforward teachers have been calling that for years.

The trick is to make learning motivating and challenging. Grant cites as an example a successful chess coach who first trains beginners in the endgame: with a few pieces left on the board and the threat of checkmate. From there he works back to the beginning.

Good luck

Grant stands up for the underdog. He believes that – also in the workplace – we should focus less on someone’s visible position and performance. It is much more interesting to look at the path a person has taken. Then you will see, for example, that someone who started with a social disadvantage has often taken many more steps to reach the middle of the labor ladder than someone who started with a head start and is now at the top. Success isn’t about the height of the summit you reach, says Grant, but about the distance you climb.