On September 12 it premiered LIVE the Mexican reality show Así se baila from the Telemundo network. After starting the competition, which gets more intense, Kimberly and Yasmany were the first eliminated from the space led by Jacky Bracamontes and Carlos Adyan. Despite the impact of his early departure, the show has to continue, and this Sunday, October 3, the entire program continues from here.

Who are the golden couple this week of Así de baila?

William Levy, who was a special guest on Así se baila, was in charge of announcing Elyfer and Polo as “the golden couple” of the week.

How to vote for my favorite couple in Así se baila?

To vote for your favorite partner in This is how you dance, you only have two simple options:

What time does Así se baila start?

For Peruvians who want to continue LIVE This is how you dance, you can tune in every Sunday the program of Telemundo starting at 7:00 p.m. m .

Here are the complete schedules:

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Peru: 7.00 pm

Argentina: 9.00 pm

Chile: 9.00 pm

Colombia: 7.00 pm

United States (Miami): 8.00 pm

On which channel does Así se baila appear?

This is how it is danced, you can see it from the channel Telemundo , which is broadcast on the same Mexican channel. You also have another option to watch the program through the streaming platform of NBC .

How to watch Telemundo LIVE?

If you do not have a nearby TV or a streaming service to watch international channels such as Telemundo, you can access any program on that channel to watch live through its website Telemundo Now.

Who are the couples in Así se baila?

Laura Flores and Gabriel Porras

Lorenzo Méndez and Jéssica Díaz

David Chocarro and Carolina Laursen

Samadhi Zendejas and Adriano Zendejas

Elyfer Torres and Polo Monárrez

Jennifer Peña and Obie Bermúdez

Adrián Di Monte and Sandra Itzel

On which channel does Telemundo appear on Megacable?

If you have Megacable, you can enjoy this gala of Así se baila through channels 214 (SD) and 1214 (HD), and not miss anything from reality.

How to watch Telemundo on Totalplay?

If you have access to the Totalplay platform, you can access Telemundo’s Así se baila program through channel 277.

How to watch Telemundo on Izzi?

Through the Izzi application you can also enjoy the reality show LIVE through channel 205.

How to watch Telemundo on Sky?

People affiliated with the Sky signal can watch Telemundo programs through channel 214 for standard signal and 1226 in HD.

How to see This is how you dance LIVE?

You can follow the minute by minute of the gala by La República Espectáculos.

Couples gallery in Así se baila

