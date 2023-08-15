But others around them also carry grief, for example about family members who have passed away. Or they have not learned to express their emotions. Dam: ,,It is therefore an option to offer practical help. Is there food? Do cards need to be written?” Doing a job, cleaning the house, you also help someone else through it.

Wanda Beemsterboer also knows how valuable that is. She maintains contact with many surviving relatives of children who were taken from their lives in a different, cruel way: a murder. Her own daughter Nadine was killed at the age of 20. “I am convinced that losing a child is the worst thing that can happen to anyone. I once experienced that someone went into a street because of this, when I arrived. I do understand that people can’t handle confrontation. Because what the hell are you supposed to say? But it has meant so much that others came to me anyway. The neighbor with apple pie. A woman in a supermarket, who had read about me and said she wanted so badly to give me a hug. We both had tears in our eyes when she did that.”