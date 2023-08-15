DJ Paul Rabbering’s child was stillborn and it’s raining messages of support. But closer to home, we often find it difficult to discuss a major loss such as the death of a child. How do you find the right words? ‘The neighbor brought apple pie.’
When Danielle Scheers steps in to photograph a family free of charge where a baby has been born dead, or a child or parent is seriously ill, she too always has to search for words. After years of capturing with other photographers for the Still Foundation what will soon no longer be, she knows: every family is different. Sometimes there is crying. Other times there is silence. But one thing is everywhere: sadness.
Radio DJ Paul Rabbering summarized his in a message on Instagram: ‘In my mind I had held and hugged you so many times. Life didn’t give you a chance. And now we have to move on with you in our hearts. That hurts so much.”
Asking questions
Scheers sees again and again how drastic the loss of a child or a family member is. But especially when a child is lost to a family, it is also extra difficult for many people to respond to it. When it comes to a stillborn baby, it is said that it is appropriate to congratulate – the parents have now become father and mother to the little one – and at the same time offer condolences for the loss. “But I often say that I sympathize. And I ask questions. How was the pregnancy? Where is the baby now? When I see it, I react. Then I say: ‘How cute’, or: ‘How beautiful’. It is the pride of the parents, even if it was born quietly.”
“Do you want to tell about the birth?” is another question that offers room for a real conversation, says Gaby Dam. She herself lost a son, her second child was born prematurely and was in intensive care for babies, the NICU. Now she is a coach and guides parents whose pregnancy turned out differently than expected. “Whatever you do, don’t bring yourself up. It’s all about the other now.” Saying that it will all work out is often not appropriate either: the sadness can also have its place.
That is precisely why ‘how are you’ is a question that is less suitable after a major loss. The answer is guessable. It is also unclear whether a socially desirable variant (‘I’ll be fine’) is expected. “It is not clear whether there is room for the whole story, what the hair and hands of the child look like, for example. While all parents like to talk about their child, even if it is no longer there.”
Hug
But others around them also carry grief, for example about family members who have passed away. Or they have not learned to express their emotions. Dam: ,,It is therefore an option to offer practical help. Is there food? Do cards need to be written?” Doing a job, cleaning the house, you also help someone else through it.
Wanda Beemsterboer also knows how valuable that is. She maintains contact with many surviving relatives of children who were taken from their lives in a different, cruel way: a murder. Her own daughter Nadine was killed at the age of 20. “I am convinced that losing a child is the worst thing that can happen to anyone. I once experienced that someone went into a street because of this, when I arrived. I do understand that people can’t handle confrontation. Because what the hell are you supposed to say? But it has meant so much that others came to me anyway. The neighbor with apple pie. A woman in a supermarket, who had read about me and said she wanted so badly to give me a hug. We both had tears in our eyes when she did that.”
But above all, it is comforting that Nadine’s name is still mentioned. “That also applies to stillborn children, of course, although many more people have of course known Nadine, because of her age.” Dam emphasizes how nice it is when others keep making themselves heard. “Every year on my son’s birthday, we do something together, make it a beautiful day as a family. If we get a card, an app or a flower on such a day, it means a lot. It’s definitely something to put on your calendar. For a parent there is nothing more beautiful than seeing the name of a child who is no longer there on the birthday calendar on someone else’s toilet.” Proof that it was born and is remembered.
