The Euro 2024 reaches its first day of rest this Thursday after an exciting closing of the group stage, with surprising results that have just accommodated the round of 16 duels of the tournament.

“When you are the small team in the competition, you have nothing to lose. Whatever happens, we do not want to have regrets for not having enjoyed ourselves or not having been ourselves. We have no weight on our backs. It is more difficult when you are France, Spain, Portugal… because they expect you to win. “The only responsibility we had was to make Georgians proud and I think we achieved that,” declared Sagnol after the historic victory, achieved with goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, at two minutes, and by Georges Mikautadze, at 56, from a penalty.

Despite the defeat, Portugal qualified first, but coach Roberto Martínez had his share of self-criticism. “We entered the game with little intensity and conceded a goal. It was something Georgia needed. Afterwards, we did not have clarity in the last pass, in the way to reach the goal. Furthermore, Mamardashvili (Georgia’s goalkeeper) has performed very, very well and in the first situations we were not able to score the first goal. Georgia had more conviction, more strength and the goal of the round of 16. His victory was deserved,” he declared at a press conference.

In that same group, Turkey secured second place with an agonizing 2-1 victory against the Czech Republic, which said goodbye to the competition. Hakan Çalhanoglu put the Turks ahead in the 51st minute. Tomáš Soucek equalized for the Czechs in the 66th and, finally, a goal from Cenk Tosun, in the fourth minute of added time, sent his team to the second phase of the Eurocup, in which they will face Austria.

Earlier, group E had a very tight definition. All four teams finished level on four points, but it was Romania that claimed first place in the group after a 1-1 draw with Slovakia: they equalled Belgium on goal difference, but advanced in first place thanks to more goals scored.

Slovakia, as one of the best third parties, will face England in the round of 16. “We are going to face world-class rivals, but we know that it will be a party for us, so we will try to do everything possible to prepare for this match and make life as difficult for them as possible,” said the Slovaks’ coach, the Italian Francesco. Calzona.

The Belgians disappointed again. However, the 0-0 against Ukraine, who finished last in the zone, secured them second place, leaving them on the path to France in the round of 16.

Dates, times and TV of the round of 16 of the Euro Cup

The Euro Cup draw from the round of 16 to the final match for the title, on July 14 in Berlin, was defined this Wednesday.

The big news is that four of the eight round of 16 games will not have a signal through the traditional ESPN cable signal. They will be seen exclusively on the Disney+ streaming channel, which as of this Wednesday collected all Star+ programming, which will go off the air in the coming days.

This is how the programming turned out:

Germany vs. Denmark

June 29, 2 p.m.

ESPN

England vs. Slovenia

June 30, 11 a.m.

Disney+

Spain vs. Georgia

June 30, 2 p.m.

ESPN

Portugal vs. Slovenia

July 1, 2 p.m.

ESPN

France vs. Belgium

July 1, 11 am

Disney+

Romania vs. Netherlands

July 2, 11 a.m.

Disney+

Austria vs. Türkiye

July 2, 2 p.m.

ESPN

Switzerland vs. Italy

July 29, 11 am

Disney+

