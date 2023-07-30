In the early hours of this Sunday an exciting match will be played between the women’s teams of Colombia and Germany in the Women’s World Cup in Ausrtalia. In his debut against South Korea, the tricolor summoned hundreds of thousands of spectators who supported them in their victory.

Germany was crowned champion in the previous World Cup and is one of the favorites of the season. However, the Colombian national team does not shrink from the challenge and the players prepare to present a united front against Germany.

If they win they will go to the round of 16. To support them, you can connect to see the team led by the rising star, Linda Caicedo, who before she was 18 years old had already participated in three World Cups.

Sara Doorsoun included He emphasized Caicedo’s fearsome capabilities. “She’s a very strong player one-on-one, but we also have fast and robust players in our ranks,” said the German midfielder.

“We are not going to be afraid of going into duels, but we want to act intelligently, not lose our minds and stay with our idea in this game, with our strength,” he continued.

For her part, Colombian striker Mayra Ramírez explained that “we know they are physically strong in the melee, but we have to measure them and we have players with speed as well, we have Linda Caicedo and we have several players of that style.”

With the excitement and victory against South Korea, in which the Colombian team won 2-0, they hope to continue the winning streak.

Time and channel to watch the game Colombia vs. Germany

Day: Sunday July 30

Time: 4:30 am (Colombian time)

Transmission: Caracol TV, RCN TV, DirecTV Sports and DGo

