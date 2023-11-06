Stargazing has become a favorite pastime for many of us, and considering we were talking about once-in-a-lifetime sightings, it’s best to prepare properly and avoid missing out on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. This will be the case of Devil Comet, which will be visible in Mexico in April of next year.

Starting next April 21, 2024, Comet Diablo will be visible in Mexico, something that only happens every 70 years. The asteroid will be 120 million kilometers from our planet. Fortunately, The star will reach its closest point to Earth on April 28when it will be only 10 million kilometers away.

This comet is a star with an estimated diameter of 5 kilometers. Its tail can extend for millions of kilometers into space, and Its name is due to the optical illusion that its tail has two horns.. It is advisable to look for a place with little light pollution, somewhat away from big cities, if you want to watch Diablo pass through our planet.

Remember, Comet Diablo will pass by Earth and will be visible in Mexico starting April 21, 2024, with April 28 being the favorite day to take out the telescope and appreciate this star. On related topics, NASA has found water on a comet. Likewise, they accuse NASA of exterminating life on Mars.

Editor’s Note:

Seeing comets and stars is very relaxing, although it requires being in an appropriate location. Unfortunately, those living in Mexico City will likely not be able to see Diablo pass by, so it will be necessary to leave the City for this.

Via: TV Azteca