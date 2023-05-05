Last December, new aid was approved to subsidize the price of some energy products, such as gasoline. With this aid, road transport companies are entitled to a partial refund of the Tax on Hydrocarbons for diesel used for professional use.

Although the average price of diesel continues its downward trend, carriers have been greatly affected by the previous increases in fuel prices. This new check came into force in April and many carriers wonder how they can request the 100 euros to fill their deposit.

Who can request the check of 100 euros



Owners of vehicles who are entitled to a partial refund of the Hydrocarbons Tax for diesel for professional use, for the consumption of diesel used as fuel in the engines of the vehicles owned by them, may request the new 100-euro check for gasoline. It is registered in Spain.

It will be a punctual aid of a single payment and will have an amount of approximately 100 euros. Payment of this check will be made by bank transfer to the account indicated for registration in the Census of Beneficiaries of returns for professional diesel and vehicles owned by you. These aids are not intended for individuals or companies affected by sanctions that the European Union has established due to the invasion of Ukraine.

How to request the new gas check



The gasoline check of 100 euros must be requested at the electronic headquarters of the Tax agency and a series of declarations must be presented. Citizens who wish to benefit from the new aid of 100 euros must request it before June 30. Every beneficiary, prior to receiving this check, must present:

– A responsible statement expressly stating that he has been financially affected by the consequences of the war in Ukraine.

– A statement reflecting whether you have benefited from other aid that has been received in application of the European Temporary Framework Ukraine or the National Framework.

– A statement identifying the companies with which they are linked as associates.

For the processing and payment of the aid, the procedure provided for the refund of the Tax on Hydrocarbons for the use of professional diesel is applied. The aid is conditional on payment for diesel purchased at retail facilities being made using professional diesel cards.

The use of professional diesel cards as a specific means of payment is considered a check request. At the end of each calendar month, the Tax Agency will process the corresponding aid, and will agree, if applicable, to pay them.