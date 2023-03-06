The H-1B visa can be requested by professionals with specialized jobs, cooperative research with the United States Department of Defense, development project workers, and haute couture models.

The H-1B visa is useful for those who are going to work in a professional job scheduled in advance, according to the US Travel Docs portal. Those who have a professional degree, bachelor’s degree or an equivalent level of education in the specialty in which they will work can apply. That is why, as a main requirement, you must have a job offer directly with a US company.

Then, the employer must make a labor condition request to the Department of Labor specifying the terms and conditions of the contract that you will sign.

As detailed by the Immigration and Citizenship Services of the United States, among the general requirements it requires making a theoretical and practical application of an accumulation of highly specialized knowledge, in addition to having a degree in the specific specialization and that this is necessary to be able to carry out the work that will be carried out in the position.

In addition, the degree must be accredited or else you may have a license that authorizes you to fully practice the occupation.

How to process the application?

First, the employer must submit the Labor Condition Application (LCA) to the Department of Labor for certification. Then you must submit the Form I-129 completed, which is a petition from a nonimmigrant worker.

Once Form I-129 has been approved, the worker may apply for an H-1B visa at the US embassy or consulate.



Whoever is a specialized worker may remain in the country for a period of three years, which can be extended for no more than six years, although some exceptions may be made.

“The H-1B visa classification has an annual maximum number of 65,000 new awards/visas each fiscal year. An additional amount of 20,000 petitions presented on behalf of beneficiaries with a master’s degree or higher, completed at an institution in the United States will be exempt from this limit, “the Immigration Services indicated.

