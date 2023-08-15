If it is in your plans to travel to the United States, you should take into account that all applicants, whether they are minors or adults, need a visa to enter this country and to request it, a procedure must be done through the page of the Embassy of the United States in Colombia.



To obtain this document with which you will be in the US, you can apply for a B1/B2 visa together with your family. For this, you must have the Up-to-date passport, along with your email and bank account support, among other requirements.

Steps to apply for the American visa

Applicants must complete a online form DS-160 on the embassy page with personal details before scheduling a visa appointment.

Therefore, you will have to pay the fee that has a cost of 185 dollarswhich in Colombian pesos is approximately 750 thousand pesos.

In addition, you must bear in mind that to carry out the procedures on behalf of the minor, you must have maximum 14 years and meet the following requirements:

– The completed DS-160 form.

– A 2×2 color photo in physical format.

– The valid passport of the minor.

– The original birth certificate of the minor and a copy, issued by the notary.

Once you have the documentation ready, you must assign the appointment for the interview at the embassy, ​​in which it is not necessary for the minor to attend if he is under 14 years of agebecause it may not be able to answer what is strictly necessary.

On the other hand, if the minor’s parents are divorced, the person who must attend the appointment will be the person with the Legal custody and all the documents that prove that you are responsible for the child.

Remember that according to Safety procedures The embassy may ask the other parent to attend a short interview where they agree to agree to the child obtaining the travel document.

