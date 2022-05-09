One of the new features that is causing a stir in TikTok, is to be able to see who has gotten to see the videos that we have in our profile history, something that has been requested for a long time. And although it seems insignificant, it is important, especially not to use malicious applications made by unknown companies.

However, there is a problem for some users who like a little more anonymity, since they can see if we access their profile during a period of 30 days. Not everyone has the function active at the moment, but little by little the platform will release an icon of an eye to each user, the same in which we can find out who visits us.

If you are a person who wants to avoid being detected by the feature, here is what you have to do:

– Enter TikTok and access your account.

– Press the eye-shaped button that appears in the upper right area of ​​the screen. (Not all have the function activated)

– Once inside, click on the gear icon that appears in the upper area.

– Finally, disable the option called ‘Profile View History’.

When the option has been activated, no user will be able to see if you have entered your profile, something quite beneficial for users who like to remain a little more anonymous on the social network. Of course, it should be clarified once again that not all content creators have the display icon activated, so they will have to wait.

On topics related to TikTok. A few days ago it was commented that the platform intends to pay remuneration to the most prominent influencers within the application. If you want to know if you are eligible to enter the initiative, we leave you a link to the full note here same.

Via: TikTok