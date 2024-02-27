The laptops They have become an important tool in the daily lives of many people. These devices not only allow us to enjoy games, but are also essential for work, study and recreation. However, there is also the risk of suffering a series of problems, and there is an element that causes this, and It is the constant connection to a power source.

All laptops have a battery, which after a while needs to be recharged using a special cable. Because many use these pieces of hardware in a fixed way, It is likely that many forget that they are connectedsomething that can eventually affect the performance of the laptop.

According to Anker, manufacturer of USB cables for mobile devices, Power Banks and various home appliances, modern batteries, such as lithium ion and lithium polymer, generally not damaged by overloadSince upon completion of the required charge, the charger automatically turns off to prevent short-term damage.

However, leaving a laptop connected constantly can have long-term repercussions. Even though the battery is full, the device continues to consume power, which can reduce battery capacity over time. In general, there are four points that anyone who wants to have a laptop with a good battery needs to consider: temperature, voltage level, usage time, and quality.

The first of these is essential, since extremely hot or cold environments, above 35 °C, can accelerate battery degradation. The second point is also crucial, since the voltage of the charger connected to a laptop needs to be stable. Unstable voltage can cause damage to the battery and lead to data loss.

There is one element that we cannot avoid, and that is time, since eventually, the charge retention capacity of a laptop battery will naturally decrease, even with proper use. In general, Lithium-ion batteries last about three years before needing to be replaced due to this wear.. Finally, the quality of the battery you choose also influences its durability. Low quality ones are more likely to fail and may not last as long as better quality ones.

In this way, it is necessary to take careful care of your laptop and its battery. While a full charge can last five or more hours when new, eventually you will need to be connected to a power source constantly, and the only way to avoid reaching this point immediately is by taking care of this piece of hardware.

Editor's Note:

I prefer a laptop to a PC, and it's all down to space. Additionally, nowadays it is very easy to get a laptop that has a graphics card large enough to run modern games well. Of course, it is somewhat annoying to be worrying about the battery at all times.

Via: Anker