Due to the high number of Venezuelan migrants residing in Colombia, the Temporary Protection Permit (PPT) was established as the document for foreign citizens to regulate your stay and access certain basic rights in the country.

According to the International Organization for Migration, there are currently around 1,000 2.8 million Venezuelans in Colombian territory. This figure places the country as the main host country for this population worldwide.

Thanks to the registration and renewal of the PPT, foreign persons will be able to obtain an educational qualification or validate their studies professionals before the Ministry of Education. In addition, they can apply for university scholarships awarded by private or government institutions.

On the other hand, they will be able to join an EPS and enjoy the health benefits plan offered by the Colombian State. It will also allow them to practice any profession activity, occupation or work in a legal manner, through current contracts.

However, you must keep in mind that the following requirements must be met:

Be registered in the Single Registry of Venezuelan Migrants.

Not having a criminal record, ongoing criminal proceedings, administrative immigration investigations or expulsion, deportation or economic sanction measures in force against him/her.

It is worth mentioning that you can register up to four people per family. After the application process, the biometric data of the members will be saved. After the appointment, Migración Colombia will analyze the case for a maximum of 90 days and will notify the response.

Thus, Venezuelan citizens must appear at one of the designated points where a biometric registration will be carried out again. After the issuance, it will be delivered virtually and physically the PPT document.

How to get duplicate PPT?

There are two processes available to obtain a new copy of the PPT. On the one hand, a duplicate can be requested by deterioration, theft, loss or due to data changes.

On the other hand, you can also request it if there is an error and/or lack of information about the citizen in the document.

In both cases, the following steps must be followed to obtain the duplicate, according to the instructions of Migración Colombia:

Fill out the Single Procedure Form (FUT) for ‘Duplicate PPT’. Have ready and attach the image of the Temporary Protection Permit (PPT) and/or identification document, attached to the virtual pre-registration in PDF format. Schedule your appointment online at Migración Colombia. Show up punctually on the date and time described, bring the virtual pre-registration, identification document (Venezuelan identity card, passport, special residence permit or birth certificate) and a printout of the FUT file.

