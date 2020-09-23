WhatsApp This is also popular because it is not only useful for sending messages, but you can also make voice and video calling through it. The feature of video calling is very special because no separate money has to be paid for it. Only your phone should have internet.

WhatsApp Apart from mobile, it is also used on computers, but it should be less that people know that video calling can also be done from WhatsApp web. We are telling you how to make video calling from WhatsApp web.

You must first open WhatsApp Web and sign in your account. Here you will see three vertical dots, by clicking on it you will have to create a room.

After this you will see a pop up, by clicking on it you can go to Messenger. For this you will not need a Facebook account.

Now you have to create a room and after that you will be able to make a video call. To create a room with some people, you have to go to the chat window and click on the attachment. Here you have to click back on the room.

Video call option from mobile

WhatsApp Open. Go to the contact you want to make a video call. After this you have to open the chat of that contact and click on the icon of the video camera next to the calling.

The special thing is that during the ongoing calling with a contact, you can add another participant. To add another participant during calling, you have to click on the button of ad participant at the top right. Then you have to choose a contact and add it.

You can make a group call at once on WhatsApp. For this, first you have to open WhatsApp and select a group chat and open it. After the chat is open, you can start video calling by clicking on the camera icon.

