Just nice and legal free F1 streams to follow. This can be done in the following ways!

Watching Formula 1 is more fun than ever. Especially if you are Dutch. There’s much more. Watching the races isn’t as easy as it used to be. In any case, it’s not as cheap as it once was. In the past you could just turn on RTL 5 and then you got Olav Mol as a commentator and Allard Kalff as a pit reporter completely free. Well, free, but you had to wade through a lot of commercial breaks.

You will not be bothered by advertising with the subscriptions, but it is also far from free. A subscription to ViaPlay will cost you 15.99 euros per month and watching F1TV for a year will cost you 65 euros. Now we’re not going to say it’s too expensive for what you get in return. With ViaPlay you also get series, movies and other sports that you can watch. At F1TV you also have access to basically all Formula 1 footage from the early 90s.

Legally watch free F1 streams

Of course you may only want to see the race. Well, then we have the good news for you. That is possible by streaming!

Now of course we understand that you don’t feel like a lot of pop-up screens, viruses and other things that you can run into when you’re looking for a stream. What you want is the low cost of a stream combined with the stability of a legal broadcaster. Is that possible?

Of course! There are several options if you don’t want Viaplay or F1TV. You can also choose to take a VPN. That’s a simple way to log in from a different location. In this way a world opens up for you.

Alternatives ViaPlay and F1TV

This way you can watch via ServusTV. That is an Austrian channel. You can also follow the race live via their website. Of course you feel it coming a bit, you have to be in Austria for that. The advantage is, with a VPN you are more or less that too. Austrian German is generally easy to follow. And the advantage of a legal stream is of course that the image quality is more than excellent. Not 640×480, but just in high resolution.

There are several options, by the way. Because you can also watch via Austria’s neighboring country: the Swiss SRF also broadcasts the race. That is in Swiss German and is therefore a bit more difficult to follow. On the other hand: if there is a Red Bull in front and they shout ‘MAX MAX’ then you know what time it is.

There are also further options. You can improve your Albanian by watching via RTHS, which also broadcast the race online. The Brazilian Band F1 is also possible, then you can follow the race in Portuguese. VPN Guide also has an overview of options for Formula 1 watch online.

Conversely, it also offers advantages

Now we are talking about an advantage to watch the race from the Netherlands in another country. But it is of course also the case that it also offers advantages the other way around. Suppose you are on holiday and you want to log in via the holiday country in question. Especially if you are outside the EU, it can be difficult to use your Dutch subscriptions. Then it is very handy that you can dial in with a VPN.

Then you can log in from Verweggistan and simply use your Dutch subscription. Don’t forget that Switzerland and the United Kingdom are also outside the EU, so it’s not as far as you might think.

Image quality legally watch free VPN streams

Another advantage is the stream quality. You can often watch the race in high resolution (often HD). Especially with ViaPlay, there were still some issues in the field of image quality last year. In stupid cases you can follow the race in 4K quality via the VPN. So even if you may not understand the language, you can clearly see what is happening.

Speaking of which, you can also combine the foreign channel. Olav Mol reports every race via Gran Prix Radio. You can easily sync the sound of GP Radio with your image. This way you can follow the race anywhere in the world (or in the Netherlands).

This article This way you can legally follow F1 streams in 2023 appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#legally #follow #streams