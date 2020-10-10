Apple Store in India is offering Apple AirPods for free under the Diwali offer. The Diwali offer will be available from October 17. If you buy Apple iPhone 11 you will get Apple AirPods for free. It is also necessary to see if it is available in the store. Apple has made the Apple Store live in India a few days ago and has now announced a Diwali offer.

This festival season is most famous for shopping in India, during this time people shop for everything including gadgets and mobiles. Currently the iPhone 11 is available for Rs 68,300. Through EMI, it can be purchased for under Rs 8,038 per month. If you have a smartphone that you want to exchange for iPhone 11. So you can buy it at an EMI of Rs 5,802 per month.

You can buy the iPhone 11 in three storage variants – one 64GB (Rs 49,300), 128GB (Rs 54,600) and 256Gb (Rs 65,100). EMI options are available for all variants. And the iPhone 11 comes in 6 colors – white, black, yellow, purple, green and red. You can also buy AirPods from the store itself. AirPods Pro is available for Rs 24,900. AirPods with wireless charging case are available for Rs 18,900.