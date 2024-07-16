We are getting closer and closer to the official revelation of the iPhone 16and that means the famous update will also arrive iOS 18in which there will be significant changes that users will be able to use immediately in their systems Manzanawhether cell phones or tablets. In fact, the beta of this operating system is already available in Mexicoand to do the installation you just have to follow a series of steps that are not at all complicated.

Follow these steps:

1.- Register for the Apple Beta Program: Visit beta.apple.com and sign up for the program. If you’re already registered, you can skip this step.

2.- Public Beta Activation:

– Go to Settings > General > Software Update.

– In the “Beta versions” menu, activate “iOS 18 Public Beta”.

3.- System Update:

– Go back to the previous menu and check for a new update. The option for iOS 18 public beta should appear.

– Download and update your device.

Recommendations for a smooth installation:

– Connect to a Wi-Fi network for downloading.

– Make sure you have at least 50% battery. If not, connect your iPhone to a power source.

With this in mind, users can now enjoy the benefits of iOS 18such as a completely revamped control center or blocking access to certain apps with Face ID. Then mobile enthusiasts will be happy with what they can tweak. The full update will be available in November.

Via: Manzana

Author’s note: What will be most talked about is when iOS 18 arrives, hoping that it will be the real leap forward in terms of the operating system. For now, 18 is not surprising at all.