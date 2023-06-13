There are applications that, without you realizing it, request access to your camera and microphone to have access and be able to hear and see you at any time. But today we are going to teach you how to deactivate your camera in WhatsApp so they can’t do it and it’s very simple.

Being the most popular instant messaging application in our country. It is a favorite of scammers to try to obtain data and access to your personal information. So you have to be very careful whenever you receive a message from a strange number.

But worst of all is when these people manage to gain access to your camera, so here are the steps to take to disable it.

First go to the settings of your device, usually it is the icon in the form of a gear.

Look in the menu “Security and security” or a similar phrase and click on it.

Now look for an option that has to do with Privacy and inside you will find the Permissions Manager.

After touching this menu you will be able to see the permissions you used in the last 24 hours and if they have access to your microphone and/or camera.

Select this option to see what apps are used by these devices.

See if both the microphone and the camera have been active when you are sure that you were not using your phone.

If you have any doubts or don’t feel safe after viewing this information, please disable access to prevent this from happening again.

Via: msn

Editor’s note: Always ignore messages and calls from strange numbers, block, report and if they are “from the bank” do not interact with them and call your bank to confirm that everything is in order.