In the constant evolution of technology, iOS 17 brings with it an exciting feature that allows users of iPhone convert emojis into stickers customized with ease.

In today’s digital age, where communication relies heavily on visual expression and emojis, this innovative feature adds a new level of creativity and personalization to your conversations.

You will no longer be limited to using standard emojis; Now you can transform your expressions into unique and fun stickers that will make your messages stand out.

Join us as we guide you through the process step by step so you can fully enjoy this exciting and useful addition to your iOS 17 experience.

Step 1: Open the Messages App in iOS 17

To get started, open the Messages app on your iOS 17 device. This feature is available in the latest operating system update.

Step 2: Display the Emoji Keyboard

When you’re ready to send a message, pull down the emoji keyboard. This is where the magic will begin.

Step 3: Select the Desired Emoji

Now, select the emoji you want to convert into a sticker. Press and hold the emoji and you will notice an effect that tells you that you can drag it.

Step 4: Take it to the Message Box

Drag the selected emoji to the message box. You’ll notice that the emoji is now larger than usual, indicating that it is being converted into a sticker.

Step 5: Send the Message with the Sticker

Once the emoji has been transformed into a sticker, simply send the message. Your contacts will see the large emoji as a sticker image.

Step 6: Save the Sticker for All Apps

If you want to use this new sticker in other applications, you can easily do so. Press and hold the image and a menu will appear in which the “Save” option will appear. By doing so, you will have created a sticker that will be available in all your applications.

With this new feature in iOS 17, personalizing your conversations and expressing yourself in a unique way has never been easier. Enjoy the versatility of personalized stickers and surprise your friends with your unique creations!