There are just a few days left until the 2023 Christmas Lottery draw takes place. Little by little all the preparations for one of the most anticipated moments of the year are coming to an end and soon everything will be ready for the drums to start rolling. . If you have not yet bought your tenth, here you can find that special number with which to tempt your luck.

Another option is to play a 'virtual' lottery tenth, that is, those that are not on physical paper, both in the form of the traditional ticket and those that appear by machine, less endearing but just as valid when it comes to winning a Christmas Lottery prize. Although there are those who are wary of not having it in hand, these shares are perfectly legal and official, as long as they are acquired through the official website of Lotteries and Betting. If you play through this page you have an account with a wallet with which you can pay the Christmas Lottery tickets, and in which you also receive the prizes that are won in the different games organized by this entity.

Once the 2023 Christmas Lottery draw is held, those lucky ones who have won a prize may wonder how to collect a tenth of which we do not have physical proof that it exists. However, there is no problem receiving our money, and it may even be easier and more comfortable than having to go to a Lottery administration to do so. Although first, you can check your Christmas Lottery tenth in LA TRUTH.

Lotteries and Betting makes it clear. If your Christmas Lottery prize is less than 2,500 euros, you will receive the amount won in your wallet account. You will not have to take any action: completely automatically, all the prize won will be entered in this section, and then you can return it to your bank account or deposit it in that wallet to continue betting on other draws.

However, if you are one of the lucky ones who has won one of the big prizes in the Christmas Lottery, you will have to take a small step to be able to collect your 'loot'. If you have obtained more than 2,500 euros, you must verify the bank account into which you want the amount obtained to be deposited through a step on the web.

It is necessary to complete this verification process before the three-month deadline to collect any Christmas Lottery ticket expires. Therefore, you have until March 22 to register your bank account and receive your prize.