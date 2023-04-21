The characters drawn by children can jump, walk and dance, just like they do in the animated series. meta researchers have created a tool to animate hand-drawn drawings, as long as they have the characteristics of a person, such as two arms, two legs, or a head. In a matter of seconds, the program turns the drawing on the paper into a character that moves in up to 35 different ways.

It works like this. First you have to take a photo of the original drawing and upload it to the page from the platform. The program detects the drawn figure and separates it from the environment, highlighting the character. In this step, adjustments can be made manually (with the pen to add and the rubber to erase). After isolating the figure without including anything else on the page, a simplified structure of the body is shown above the drawing, indicating what the head, torso, arms and legs are. Those are the joints of the character, so that later he moves as if he were a person. And if the character doesn’t have arms, for example, no problem: the program suggests dragging “elbows and wrist joints away from the character” to make her move as if she did. Once all those steps are completed, the drawing will be ready to jump, walk, wave or dance. At the end of the process, it is possible to download the video with the animation and share it with friends, family or on the networks through a link.

The creators of the tool argue that the vast majority of artificial intelligence (AI) techniques are used to analyze realistic images of people, such as photographs. But the way that children draw, often in an abstract, asymmetric and unrealistic way, makes this identification process difficult for a machine. Jesse Smith, research engineer at Meta, explains to EL PAÍS that there is a lot of variation in the style and morphology of this type of figure, which makes it difficult for the AI ​​to make accurate predictions. “It’s also difficult because many of the clues that are useful for analyzing objects in photographs, such as colors and textures, are not present in amateur drawings,” he stresses.

While a parent or teacher can easily recognize a bee with legs and shoes, a tree with arms or a cart with a face representing a human figure in the child’s imagination, it is difficult for artificial intelligence to find this assimilation. Doing so, explains the engineer, requires a lot of data. “There were no large data sets to train the algorithm. It is what led us to launch this project,” says Smith.

The model was developed more than a year ago and 6.7 million images were uploaded to the demo version of the platform. Last week, Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Meta, announced the opening of the code and a database with 180,000 drawings so that other researchers and creators can use it. “We publish a document peer-reviewed technician that describes how everything works and all the design decisions in detail,” says the company engineer.

While the show is mostly entertaining, it could also be useful in an educational realm, such as talking about tech terms from an early age, in a way that kids can easily understand. “I know of teachers who use the browser demo to explain about machine learning: drawing is input. The model thinks the elbow is here and that’s a prediction. See how it’s a little out of place? That is a prediction error, ”she exemplifies by email.

Would it be possible to add other features to the animation, such as sounds, to have a kind of video story that combines drawing and dialogues? Smith maintains that yes, although at the moment “Meta has no plans” to carry it out. “However, since the code and the data are open, others could create something like this,” continues the researcher. “I have a 14 month old son. By the time I’m five, I’d love for this to be part of an animated storytelling tool, fully featured to easily generate your own animated stories from scratch,” he concludes.

