The physical activity It is necessary for good health and to prevent medical problems. However, this must be done with due care to prevent injuries that force you to stop training.

Ideally, this practice should be frequent and not only on weekends. However, no one is exempt, even with daily activity, from the possibility of suffering a muscle strain, which is a condition that occurs when a muscle or tendon is torn or stretched beyond its capacity.

Tips to avoid muscle tears

Here are some tips to prevent tears, which are usually painful and cause some kind of inability to perform certain activities.

The first is to always perform a good warm-up before doing physical activity. This allows the muscles to have a good blood flow and thus their contraction capacity is greater. Cold muscle is much more prone to tearing.

It is also highly recommended that, at the end, you do a good stretch, which reduces fatigue and prevents any muscle overload.

It is important to carry out physical activity according to the capacity of each person and with the appropriate work plan. Generally, excessive training causes tears to appear more frequently. And an adequate rest period must also be taken into account.

It is key, during physical activity, to have adequate hydration and accompany the work with a diet. This prevents the muscles from becoming weak and losing elasticity.

Care must be taken with the intensity of physical activity. It is advisable to start soft and increase it little by little. In this way, the body gets used to work. You have to do the reverse process when you finish the activity, to bring the muscles to a good rest.

Good hydration will serve to improve sports results.

The body often gives signs of overtraining. You have to always be aware of these warning signs and give it time to recover, in order to avoid physical problems.

You have to use the right materials to perform physical activity. Some tennis shoes in poor condition usually help to present injuries. It is better to always be checking the wear of the material and change them if necessary.

As said at the beginning, physical activity must be frequent. Those who only do sports on weekends are very prone to muscle injuries. Take time and enjoy the exercise.

