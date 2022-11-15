“We have many jobs, but there are not enough workers (…) This shortage affects all sectors”, summarized the American Chamber of Commerce, which represents companies in the country, in a statement issued a few months ago regarding the labor outlook in the United States.
If you want to enter the dynamic world of work in the North American country, you can do so by applying for a temporary work visa, a conditional authorization that provides the opportunity to work for a fixed period of time, without considering it permanent or indefinite. So you can apply.
Have the support of an American company
To start carrying out the work visa application procedures, it is essential to have the support of the American company that is going to hire you, since they will be the ones who must carry out the procedures with the authorities. That is, the desire to travel abroad is not enough.
Most temporary workers require that their future employer “file a petition, which must be approved by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), in the US, before you can apply for a work visa”, explains the portal ‘US Travel’.
Demonstrating a lack of U.S. citizens to fill the position
Among the procedures that the future employer agent must carry out is to demonstrate that on US soil there are no people “trained, willing, available and qualified to perform temporary work” and, therefore, they will have to resort to a foreign labor force.
Demonstrate the temporality of the work
In addition to the above, the employer must demonstrate that the petitioner will travel to the United States to fulfill a temporary job, that is, that stipulated by law as a work activity carried out for a determined time and without future expectations.
forms
Once the previous steps have been completed, the employer may start with the procedures for the worker’s trip. For this, you will need to submit an application for Temporary Employment Certification for Foreign Labor from the Department of Labor (DOL).
The employer must also complete Form I-129 petition for a nonimmigrant worker. It is essential, since it must be approved before you can apply for a work visa at the US Embassy.
And the worker?
In the case of the worker, his obligations consist of process, before an embassy or consulate of the United States in Colombia, the H-2B visa and, then, request admission to the United States with the Customs and Border Protection Service (CBP) at a port of entry of the North American country.
When your petition is approved, your employer or agent will receive a notice called a Notice of Action, Form I-797, which is the notice of approval of your petition.
