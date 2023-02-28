Have you had a collision and is your car a total loss? Or do you want to trade in or sell your car and do you want to know roughly what your car can still yield? Then you often want to know the current value of your car. But how do you find out?

The current value of a car is a completely elusive given for many people, also because it changes every year. Yet discovering the current value is less difficult than you think. In fact, there are several ways to find out what your car is worth. You don’t even have to offer your car to a car sales service for that.

Request an extensive license plate report

If you want the extensive backgrounds of the car, also possibly of your own car, you can AutoWeeklicense plate report request. It states the value of a sale at a car dealership and what you can expect if you were to trade in the car. Those are good points to hold on to when determining the value of your car.

In addition, you will receive many technical specifications and car tests that the editors of AutoWeek has published. It is valuable information if you want to get a good idea of ​​what your car can deliver. The license plate is sufficient. If you enter this, you will receive all additional information in a PDF file with the extended version.

Race list ANWB gives different values

At the ANWB you can also look up the value of your car online on the Koerslijst. That is a bit more realistic. You also start here with the license plate number, then enter the current mileage. You then have to select the version, in the next screen the options. At the last step you can see what prices you can expect.

The ANWB gives an indication of what you would get if you traded in the car at a car company and what price is realistic when selling between private individuals. You can also see the take-away price (without guarantee) and an auction price – useful if you have damage and the car is declared a total loss: you can also find that value indication under the heading 'Current value'.

Indications for negotiation

In all cases, these amounts give you an indication of the value. They should help you negotiate the price you will receive. There are of course other factors that also play a role in the current value, such as age, maintenance history, damage (past) and mileage.

