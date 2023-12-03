Are you trying to lose weight and are having trouble losing those last few pounds? Counting calories no longer works: the trick lies in something completely different, says health scientist Dr. Maaike de Vries. For example, by ensuring that your body uses your fat reserves and eliminating sneaky fatteners. In her method she talks about three pillars.
Nathalie Tonks
Latest update:
20:55
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#super #fat #burner #Tame #fattening #hormone