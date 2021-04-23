I bet that by H or by B you have found out that this week the Ritz Hotel in Madrid has reopened. I know, they are tired of reading Madrid news, Madrid events and supposed firsts of the Villa and Corte, but the truth is that in the capital happen and happened determining facts for the rest of the country.

One of them took place on October 2, 1910, when Alfonso XIII officially inaugurated the first luxury hotel in Spain, the Ritz. Its construction was a personal endeavor of the king, who in 1906 and on the occasion of his wedding to Victoria Eugenia of England, realized that Madrid did not have any accommodation at the level of the exquisite modern hotels in Paris or London. The monarch himself was among the initial investors in the project, which was placed in the expert hands of the famous Swiss hotelier César Ritz (1850-1918). 1910 was a key year in the history of Spanish hospitality: in addition to the Madrid Ritz, another establishment worthy of five stars such as the Alhambra Palace in Granada opened its doors, and a few years later the Palace or the María Cristina de San Sebastián would do so.

With all the comforts your customers could ask for rich and whimsical guests, the Ritz quickly became both a benchmark for international tourism and a local attraction. Having tea under its fabulous glass dome was a status symbol for the society of the time, as was having lunch or dinner in its restaurant. Professionals such as Perico Chicote and Clodoaldo Cortés were fired on its staff, and there were times when being their chef was the most coveted job in Spanish gastronomy. Unlike other renowned hotels, the Ritz always employed Spanish chefs even though its culinary offering was – especially during its first decades – dominated by the French and cosmopolitan style that was expected of a posh restaurant at that time.

Things began to change in the 1940s, when the Ritz menus were interspersing dishes typical of Spanish cuisine with other international ones. Following the reorientation of the Mandarin Oriental Ritz as a gastronomic hotel (now it has no less than three restaurants and two bars run by Quique Dacosta) I have searched through my papers and I have found two menu cards from 1950 with the Ritz seal. They not only serve to form an idea about what was understood as good cuisine 70 years ago, but they reveal such interesting details as that, as today, it cost more to eat on the weekend than on a working day.

On Saturday, January 7, 1950, for example, the dish of the day (the most complete and simple option on the menu) cost no less than 40 pesetas, while on a Friday it cost only 30. Caviar it was charged per gram, at 3 pesetas each, and the oysters for half a dozen at a price of 22. Products that we now consider absolute luxury, such as elvers, appear on the menu at 36 pesetas while ingredients are currently much more affordable, such as foie gras , went up to no less than 60. The cheapest on the menu were the salads and creams (14 pesetas for a poultry consommé, a traditional garlic soup with egg or a salad of the time), while the most expensive was – apart of foie – lobster and roasted capon with puffed potatoes, which for two people marked an import of 135 peseta-zas. Deippoise sole, English turbot, red mullet à la Nicçoise or escalope Marigny alternated with national recipes such as bilbaine hake medallions, gadi-tana fry, partridge with muscat or serrano ham.

Pointed out by hand as an extra off the menu is a «House York ham in Porto with spinach puree», while the desserts included simpler options than expected: crêpes a la crema, baked pippin apples, ice cream sponge cake, Alaska soufflé, Bella Elena pears, millefeuille, frozen cake, pineapple sorbet or compote of time. Too bad the wine list doesn’t come on the same page, because it must have been impressive.