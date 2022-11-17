rombai premiered their new song titled “Me vas a extrañarar”, a collaboration that they recorded with the Peruvian singer Ezio Oliva and Grupo 5. With this new release, the cumbia group aims towards internationalization and promises to captivate its legion of fans.

Shortly before the premiere of the video clip, the followers expressed their emotion through social networks. “Counting the hours”, “Bombshell”, “I don’t miss it!”, “I’m looking forward to it”, “Rombai! What a great match”, “It will certainly be a hit”, were some of the comments.

Group 5, Rombai and Ezio Oliva in “You’re going to miss me”

The Official video clip of “You’re going to miss me” was launched this wednesday november 16 at 6.00 pm It starts with the voice of Christian Yaipén, leader of Group 5 followed by Rombai and Ezio Oliva.

The production opted for black and white images, a cast of dancers and, for the melody, a mix of cumbia pop was used, a genre that had not yet been explored by Grupo 5.

Grupo 5 fans celebrate song with Rombai

Although not all the members of the Peruvian orchestra appear, fans supported the premiere of the new theme and they assured that it will be a success.

“There were 10 left, “Rombai with Grupo 5, what a fear!”, “I loved the theme, congratulations”, “Bravo, guys”, “What a good cumbia”, “Great song for God’s sake, I love you”, wrote the users in the YouTube publication, in which the song already has more than 3,550 views in less than half an hour.