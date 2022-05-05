Pueblos Unidos.- They were running around 3:15 p.m. this Wednesday, May 4, when Yoselin “E” was intercepted, placed in a car and detained outside a school in the Pueblos Unidos community, belonging to the Emiliano Zapata syndicate, in Culiacan, Sinaloa.

The teenager was walking through the streets of the town like every day when, by force, was transferred to an unknown destination in a Toyota Corolla vehicle brown with faded chest, plates JGM-97-03.

Were teachers of the educational institution who, realizing the fact, they notified the emergency number 911 and later they provided the little information that managed to be collected by the authorities, all this, according to data from various local media and our investigation team.

Elements of the Municipal Police of Culiacán were the first to arrive at the scene of the crime, where you could breathe the anguish and uncertainty of those who witnessed the “levantón” and of those who arrived later upon hearing the rumour.

The officers questioned the witnesses and immediately launched an operation to try to find the whereabouts of Yoselin, who, being almost a girl, wore a red skirt and a white shirt with the logo of an educational institution. She had recently taken classes.

As particular signs, it was said that she is tall, slim, dark complexion, wavy dark brown hair, medium-sized mouth, medium-sized eyes, wide nose and dark brown eyes.

The Secretary of Public Security of Sinaloa, Cristóbal Castañeda Camarillo, asked on his Twitter account “@Mtro_CCastaneda” to call 911 if he had information that could help find the minor.