USA. – The Miss Universe 2022 beauty pageant took place on January 14, 2023, the former Miss Universe-Mexican Ximena Navarrete participated as a jury to choose the new representative of the most important beauty pageant in the world and where more than 80 women of different nationalities participate.

However, during the live broadcast from the Miss Universe gala event an error arose where Ximena Navarrete’s name was changed to “Olivia Quido” another woman who was on the jury, when the former 2010 beauty queen was going to be presented.

Due to the error, the name of Ximena Navarrete quickly became a trend, because the Mexican audience quickly noticed the name error that the former Miss Universe-Mexican of 2010 starred in full live in more than 190 countries of the world.

“The entire jury was changed like the names, when they said a name, the face of another of the jurors came out, that happened to all of us, and well, well, those things happen, it was probably some production error that we were badly seated as jurors, who accommodated us and in the end some lack of communication, that I was in another place, Olivia in another place, Mara in another place and all the rest of the women who were part of the jury were accommodated in another chair that was not it was where we were”, declared Ximena Navarrete reacting to the inconvenience when his name was changed for Olivia Quido’s in full transmission of Miss Universe.

Likewise, the Mexican model reacted when her name was changed in the middle of the Miss Universe broadcast and assured that these things always happened, so she cannot control it, however, Ximena Navarrete through Instagram stories was optimistic and grateful for having been part of the jury to choose the representative of Miss Universe 2022.

“So, we can’t control these things, they happen, but the important thing is that we were there and we had all the desire to choose the best representative of Miss Universe,” Ximena Navarrete declared through Instagram where she reacted to the mistake when they changed her the name in full transmission after being presented as a jury of the Miss Universe beauty pageant.