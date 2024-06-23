The Mexican team debuted with the right foot in the Copa America 2024after hitting Jamaica for the minimum of Gerardo Arteaga in it NRG Stadiumwith which, he added his first three points, just as he did Venezuela versus Ecuador in the same B Group after a 2-1.
Despite the victory, El Tricolor ended up asking for time against the Reggae-Boyzwho fought hard to find a tie, also gave their rival a scare when they scored at the start of the second half through Michail AntonioHowever the VAR ruled out of order.
Either way, that’s how he reacted. x to the triumph of the Aztec team:
