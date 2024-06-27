The Tricolor could have tied the match almost at the end, since there was a handball in the 83rd minute, which after the whistler observed the VARdecreed as the maximum penalty, however, Orbelin Pineda he couldn’t beat the goalkeeper Rafael Romotaking the defeat to the Aztec team.

In the end, this is how he reacted X to the fall of Mexico in the America Cup:

VEN 🇻🇪1-0🇲🇽 MEX (FT) Venezuela has defeated Mexico in a NON-friendly match for the FIRST time. Venezuela has won its first 2 Copa América matches for the SECOND time (also in 2016). Venezuela is mathematically in the quarterfinals. MANOOOOOOOOOO…. pic.twitter.com/RFQx9JKqoM — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) June 27, 2024

*a random man from nowhere* — Be careful with Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/VhrJU3bdV8 — Playdoit Mexico (@playdoitmexico) June 27, 2024

You arrive and you arrive, but if you don’t put it in it’s of no use, terrible result, @SeleVinotinto win well!!! — Enrique Bermudez (@enriquebermudez) June 27, 2024

Many people are going with the feint that at times Mexico “played well.” Mexico didn’t play that badly in the first half and when Venezuela made a slight adjustment, that was enough to beat Mexico. — mauricio pedroza (@mauriciopedroza) June 27, 2024

That Mexico lost to Venezuela???? HAHAHAHAHApic.twitter.com/Udkvbog6RI — Marian Herrera (@marianherrrera) June 27, 2024

Given what Mexico has shown in its last performances, today’s game is quite promising. If this team plays the same against Ecuador ==and scores goals== it will be in the next round… — David Faitelson (@DavidFaitelson_) June 27, 2024

The decline of the Mexican soccer team continues, and is inversely proportional to the economic prosperity of the owners. Why change something? — Javier Alarcón (@Javier_Alarcon_) June 27, 2024

🇲🇽👀 El Chavo and Chilindrina must not be very happy… Mexico lost to Venezuela and the classification is played on the last date against Ecuador 🏆🆚 pic.twitter.com/jiaO6f2Pk1 — Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) June 27, 2024

Jimmy Lozano will be the first coach to give a victory to Venezuela vs Mexico in an official tournament, poor kid pic.twitter.com/Q50PQJz712 — Bierrocal (@abelitomixx) June 27, 2024

🇲🇽😪 How desperate. How sad. How frustrating it is to support the Mexican team in these times. A coach with little or no ability, mediocre players even though we want to believe that some are elite, managers who only care about making money and the… pic.twitter.com/2nnaaiMUQv — DIEGOL ⚽️ (@Diegol90Mx) June 27, 2024

The Mexican National Team is only the consequence and reflection of the LigaMX — José Ramón Fernández (@joserra_espn) June 27, 2024

Mexico tonight against Venezuela pic.twitter.com/JsQxLAokNq — #LaSelecciónEsDe todos (@eltri_united) June 27, 2024

Let’s all laugh at the enlarged Álvaro Morales who said that Mexico was going to beat Venezuela HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/19PfVXX8LJ — Aranguismo (@aranguismo18) June 27, 2024

You started Mexico shouting ole and you lost against Venezuela, what happened? -it sparked wow pic.twitter.com/wQxVkyqxpK — ElBuni (@therealbuni) June 27, 2024

Venezuela has defeated Mexico in a non-friendly match for the first time. They didn’t count on our cunning! pic.twitter.com/OT2NGDZ6bl — Alejandra Oraa (@alejandraoraa) June 27, 2024

LIKE MEXICO LOST AGAINST VENEZUELA!!!! pic.twitter.com/849NYIL14e — The bostero uncle🇸🇪 (@AhiVinoElTio) June 27, 2024

THE WORST MEXICAN FOOTBALL TEAM I HAVE EVER SEEN! 🇲🇽❌ Without football, without ideas, without drive, WITHOUT BLOOD. pic.twitter.com/doBN8F68DD — Gustavo Roca (@GustavoRocaGOL) June 27, 2024

This Mexican team is a shame 🇲🇽💔 He doesn’t even score a goal from a penalty pic.twitter.com/rnJXoiTOJ1 — David Medrano Mora (@deividmedrano) June 27, 2024

If Mexico wins against Ecuador, it goes against Argentina. If they lose, they will be eliminated in a group with Venezuela, Jamaica and Ecuador. RIP INRI Mexico. pic.twitter.com/vg3GxK3rbW — Captain Lyrism 🇬🇷 (@arturiano33) June 27, 2024

-How did the Mexican team do against Venezuela? – It’s a very sad belly, Mr. Defeat… pic.twitter.com/eE78PfXY6r — Gol Garra (@ElGolGarracol) June 27, 2024

And to think that the forward and leader of a two-time champion team had no place in Jaime Lozano’s Mexican National Team… Probably with him the story would not have been very different, since Mexico has no direction in football, but it is difficult to understand the absence of Henry Martín. 🇲🇽⚽🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ktHi7YQx1F — Juan Guzmán Gasso (@GuzmanGasso) June 27, 2024

Orbelin ❌

Charly Rodriguez ❌

Antuna ❌

Santiago Gimenez ❌ Say it without fear, Cruz Azul is definitely the real cancer of the Mexican team. 🚬 pic.twitter.com/2XIBCZsXJo — ّ (@FValverdeRM) June 27, 2024

There is nothing more difficult than living without you… 🎶🎶 THE GOALS: https://t.co/lnnOitHtNn pic.twitter.com/XJseMhkYt9 — RECORD DIARY (@record_mexico) June 27, 2024

The last 10 minutes of Venezuela Mexico summarized in 20 seconds. pic.twitter.com/KZohbnOFct — John P. Acquaviva (@JPAFS) June 27, 2024

Venezuela 1 – Mexico 0 There has not been so much sadness seen in Mexico since the day they called Chavo del 8 a thief. pic.twitter.com/YnC4PNWd0W — Goal Claw (@ElGolGarracol) June 27, 2024

Definitely @miseleccionmx Mexico was much better than Venezuela, playing like that, we beat Ecuador on Sunday, I have no doubts. pic.twitter.com/qXtv4cuxzv — Poncho Vera (@ponchovpof) June 27, 2024

Historic triumph for Venezuela, which had never beaten Mexico

🇻🇪 1-0 🇲🇽 Costly mistake by Quiñones, who gave away the penalty that Salomón Rondón converted.@miseleccionmx very superior but lacking punch… no goal. Lazy in collecting the Orbelin penalty. Shameful that… pic.twitter.com/LOECIfwNeG — Paco González (@pacogonzaleztv) June 27, 2024

“You can’t shout a goal from another team if you’re from Argentina” Me shouting Venezuela’s goal against Mexico:

pic.twitter.com/sOLXvcRWk9 — Habemus Fútbol (@Habemusfutbol10) June 27, 2024

Migrants arriving as a surprise to Mexico vs Venezuela pic.twitter.com/pw33FrbQLg — Rhevolver (@Rhevolver) June 27, 2024

Venezuela is classified in the #CopaAmerica2024 but Mexico depends on the match against Ecuador; a tie leaves him out.

Mexico is MADE TO WIN on Sunday.

Nervous players, with anxiety and worse narrators… pic.twitter.com/nuMW5f98EP — José Ramón Fernández (@joserra_espn) June 27, 2024