The Mexican team suffered his first setback in the Copa America 2024since he fell before Venezuela for the minimum of Salomon Rondon from the penalty spot, which jeopardizes his place in the quarterfinals, since The Vinotinto took over the top of the B Group with six units, while Mexico was left with three, the same ones Ecuadorwho defeated 3-1 Jamaicaappearing for now as second in the sector by goal difference, so those of Jaime Lozano They risk their lives next Sunday, June 30, against the Ecuadorians.
The Tricolor could have tied the match almost at the end, since there was a handball in the 83rd minute, which after the whistler observed the VARdecreed as the maximum penalty, however, Orbelin Pineda he couldn’t beat the goalkeeper Rafael Romotaking the defeat to the Aztec team.
In the end, this is how he reacted X to the fall of Mexico in the America Cup:
